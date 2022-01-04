Boston Partners Has $88.69 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $88,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

