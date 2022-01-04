Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $107,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,337.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 768,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 754,795 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

