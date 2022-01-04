Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 6,148 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 349,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.