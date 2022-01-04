PFG Advisors Purchases 1,414 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

