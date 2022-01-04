Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

