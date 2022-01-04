Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.