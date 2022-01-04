Hathor Price Hits $2.06 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00004361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $463.92 million and approximately $40.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 900,613,056 coins and its circulating supply is 224,668,056 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

