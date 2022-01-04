Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,805. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

