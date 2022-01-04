Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,872,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,990 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 3.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $295,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,814. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

