Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 368,131 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Zimmer Biomet worth $164,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.29. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.30.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.