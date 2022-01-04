Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,648,377 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,648,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,799,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $89.26. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.