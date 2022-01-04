First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

