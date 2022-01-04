JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $34.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

