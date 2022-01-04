DeFine Market Capitalization Tops $113.89 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00004325 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. DeFine has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.24 or 0.08192759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00079066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.51 or 0.99910152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,186,516 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

