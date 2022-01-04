Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 17,546 Shares

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($15,564.19).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 30,622 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,175.11 ($26,744.68).

On Monday, November 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,350 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,028.75 ($14,409.17).

