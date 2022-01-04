1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Tops $0.91

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $109,440.80 and approximately $384,503.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.84 or 0.08192812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00070008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00078102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.22 or 0.99758491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007427 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

