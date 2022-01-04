Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $558.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.