Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

