Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,910.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,917.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,779.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

