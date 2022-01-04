Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Increases By 93.5%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 84,927 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 42.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

