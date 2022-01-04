Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 744,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manchester United by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -26.47%.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

