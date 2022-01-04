Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average is $245.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

