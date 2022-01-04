BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

