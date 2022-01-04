Chrono.tech Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $154.48 million and $1.42 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $217.55 or 0.00464113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

