Sandy Spring Bank Sells 365 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

