26,928 Shares in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Jan 4th, 2022

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $995,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period.

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

