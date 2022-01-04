The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

