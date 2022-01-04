TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) vs. ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Head to Head Comparison

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TDH has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TDH and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.02%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDH and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $810,000.00 286.28 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,332.93 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.19

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

TDH beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

