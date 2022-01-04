First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,591 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 304,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 279,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

