Cim LLC Purchases 12,811 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,390 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned 0.07% of InMode worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in InMode by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

INMD stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

