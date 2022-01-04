EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $645.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.90 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.82.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

