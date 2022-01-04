Cim LLC Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

PGNY opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,960 shares of company stock worth $17,474,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.