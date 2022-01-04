McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.