Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $3,789,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

