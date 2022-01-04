Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $400.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.40. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.16 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

