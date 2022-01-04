Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $934,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $358,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 270.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,184 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.