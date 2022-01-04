Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.78 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

