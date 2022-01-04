Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

