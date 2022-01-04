Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Increases By 100.0%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SKLKY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Shinsei Bank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.
Shinsei Bank Company Profile
