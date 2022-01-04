Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Increases By 100.0%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKLKY opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Shinsei Bank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Shinsei Bank alerts:

Shinsei Bank Company Profile

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.