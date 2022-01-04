Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

