Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

