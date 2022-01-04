Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WARFY opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.86.
Wharf Company Profile
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.