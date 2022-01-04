Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DTRUY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

