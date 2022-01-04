Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

