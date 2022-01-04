First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.38. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

