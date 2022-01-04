First National Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

