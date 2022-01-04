First National Trust Co Acquires 351 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.