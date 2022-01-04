First National Trust Co Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

