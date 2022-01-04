Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $51,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

