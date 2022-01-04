Truist Financial Corp Acquires 45,003 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $55,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,476,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 280,799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

